Global Home Decorations Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Home decoration includes furniture, textiles and floor covering products

Nowadays, consumers prefer online retail platforms for buying furniture, owing to availability of a wide array of home decor products at discounted/affordable price. Increasing cost of raw materials, such as leather and superior quality wood, is limiting the market growth. Improving lifestyle and increasing disposable income of individuals would offer several growth opportunities to the players operating in the market.

The global Home Decorations market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Home Decorations volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Decorations market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ikea

Philips

Suofeiya Home Collection

Springs Window Fashions

Zepter

Conair

Siemens

Hanssem

Samson

Oneida

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By furniture

Kitchen

Living & bedroom

Bathroom

Outdoor

Lighting

By textiles

Rugs

Bath Textiles

Bed Textiles

Kitchen and Dining Textiles

Living room Textiles

By floor coverings

Tiles

Wood & Laminate

Vinyl & Rubber

Carpet & Rugs

Others (Linoleum, Cork, Bamboo, Concrete)

Segment by Application

Personal

Commerical

