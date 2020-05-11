Global Intraocular Lenses Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intraocular Lenses market.

Intraocular lens (IOL) is a lens implanted in the eye as part of a treatment for cataracts or myopia. The most common type of IOL is the pseudophakic IOL. These are implanted during cataract surgery, after the cloudy eyes natural lens (colloquially called a cataract) has been removed. The pseudophakic IOL provides the same light focusing function as the natural crystalline lens. The second type of IOL, more commonly known as a phakic intraocular lens (PIOL), is a lens which is placed over the existing natural lens and is used in refractive surgery to change the eyes optical power as a treatment for myopia (nearsightedness).

This report focuses on Intraocular Lenses volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intraocular Lenses market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Accu-Lens Inc

Alcon (Novartis)

ClarVista

Conforma

Cooper Companies

Hoya Corporation

Innovega

InnoVision

Johnson & Johnson

Mediphacos

Menicon Group

Morcher GmbH

Nidek

OcuLentis GmbH

VSY Biotechnology

Zeiss (Wohlk Contactlinsen)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Multifocal Intraocular Lenses

Adjustable Intraocular Lenses

Aspheric Intraocular Lenses

Segment by Application

Hospital

Research Institute

Other

