Global Nasal Cannula Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The nasal cannula is used in the patient interface to provide supplementary oxygen and has also been effectively adapted for use in perinatal and pediatric respiratory care.

The patients who are administered with reusable nasal cannulas are highly vulnerable to risks such as cross-contamination that can eventually lead to hospital-acquired infections. These infections are commonly referred to as nosocomial infections. A huge amount of population are affected by nosocomial infections, which can lead to death. This drives the demand for single-use nasal cannula in various developed countries such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the UK. Single-use nasal cannulas are sterile and trusted devices. The adoption of the single-use nasal cannula is further increasing in hospitals and medical facilities because they are cost-effective and minimize the risk of contamination and infections.

This report focuses on Nasal Cannula volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nasal Cannula market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Flexicare Medical

Medin Medical Innovations

Salter Labs

Smiths Medical

Teleflex

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low-flow nasal cannula

High-flow nasal cannula

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

