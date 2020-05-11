Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market market.

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global sprinkler irrigation systems market report has been segmented on the basis of type, crop type, field size, mobility, and region.

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market: Overview

Sprinkler irrigation is a method of irrigation where water is sprayed into the air and allowed to fall on the ground surface resembling rainfall.

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market: Dynamics

The global sprinkler irrigation systems market is driven by factors such as growing water scarcity and growing demand for better yield & quality of crops. Moreover, increasing demand for equipment for spraying chemicals and fertilizers using sprinklers along with growing demand to improve crop yield capacity and quality improvements are some factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing awareness and shifting preference towards modern techniques for safety and convenience along with increasing investments for R&D activities are some factors expected to fuel growth of the global market. In addition, favorable government initiatives to encourage farmers to adopt irrigation systems by providing subsidies to farmers. For example, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana the scheme introduced by Government of India, encourages farmers to use sprinkler irrigation systems to save water.

However, high installment costs and lack of awareness and concerns to save natural may hamper growth of the target market.

A recent trend observed in the target market is smart irrigation systems and solutions are being adopted in several parts across the globe. Technological advancements in sensors, smart irrigation systems are used in domestic areas such as schoolyards, government parks, and community botanical gardens

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the center pivot systems segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the global market.

Among the crop type segments, the cereals segment is estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Among the field size segments, the large size field segment is anticipated to register substantial growth rate over the forecast period.

Among the mobility segments, the stationary segment is expected to account for higher revenue shares in the global market.

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is projected to contribute a major share in the global market. This is attributed to the high production of corn, large field sizes, and high farm income in the US and Canada. Moreover, extensive use of mechanized irrigation systems to maximize the production and increasing the export trade, further exhibit growth of the sprinkler irrigation systems market.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to government initiatives and investments for advanced technological farm equipment and treatment methods, requirement of high-quality agricultural production, increasing import & export scenario, along with increasing water stress in the region. Moreover, agro-climatic conditions and a high proportion of available agricultural land in countries such as China, Japan, and India is expected to drive growth of the target market in the region.

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Center Pivot Irrigation System

Lateral Move Irrigation System

Solid Set Irrigation System

Segmentation by Crop Type:

Cereals

Corn

Wheat

Other Cereals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Soybean

Cotton

Other Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Segmentation by Field Size:

Small Fields

Medium Fields

Large Fields

Segmentation by Mobility:

Stationary

Towable

