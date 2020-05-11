Global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Squeeze Tube Packaging Market market.

Global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market: Overview

Squeeze tubes are foldable container commonly made of plastic, which are widely used for packaging applications such as toothpaste, creams, adhesive, paints, caulk, ointments, etc. Squeeze tubes are cylindrical in shape has one end sealed, and other end is enclosed with a cap. The squeeze tubes are majorly used in end use industries such as personal care industry, household goods, pharmaceutical industry, food industry and lubricant industry.

Global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for squeeze tube packaging across various end-use industries such as personal care, food, and pharmaceutical, owing to its advantages such as high elasticity, ease of packaging, and reusability is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, rapidly growing food & beverages and pharmaceutical & personal care industries across the globe is another factor expected to further fuels growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing manufacturers focus towards developing environment friendly technologies for tubes production is another factor expected to boost growth of this market in the near future. For instance, Albea developed a Greenleaf tube which is a part of eco-designed Plastic Barrier Laminate tube specifically created to lower the environmental impact versus equivalent offers that result in 34% less carbon footprint impact and achieves sleeve weight reduction by 17%.

Moreover, squeeze tube improves shelf life of the product and reduces packaging cost of the product is another factor expected to support growth of the global market during the forecast period.

However, various government regulations for tube packaging material is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, availability of substitutes for squeeze tube such as stand up pouches is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market in the near future.

Increasing preference towards squeeze tubes, as a sustainable form of packaging is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing new product launches and merger and acquisition activities in order to expand geographical footprint and improve product portfolio are some other factors expected to create opportunities for manufacturers operating in this market in the near future.

Global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of application, the oral care products segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to changing consumers lifestyle, increasing demand for oral care products, and rising concerns towards oral hygiene.

Global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Europe is accounted for highest share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for personal care products and cosmetics across various countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and cosmetics across various countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by material type:

Aluminum

Plastic

Laminate

Segmentation by application:

Oral Care

Beauty & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

