Global Stainless Steel Foil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Stainless Steel Foil Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global stainless steel foil market report has been segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region.

Global Stainless Steel Foil Market: Overview

As per metallurgy, stainless steel is also called as inox steel is an alloy which is consisting of around 10.5% chromium contents and approximately 1.2% of carbon by mass. Stainless steel foils are usually made up of stainless steel grades 304 and 316 series, which are all kinds of austenitic stainless steel.

Global Stainless Steel Foil Market: Dynamics

Rapidly growing consumer electronics industry is a key factor projected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, it is widely used for manufacturing the mobile parts and components as well as springs that are used in hard disk drives. This is a factor anticipated to drive growth in terms of revenue in the target market. Increasing production of stainless steel in developing countries is a factor expected to support the growth revenue of the target market. Growing consumption of pre-packaged food coupled with busy lifestyle of the working populace is another factor expected to drive growth of global stainless steel foil market growth. Stainless steel foil is frequently used for production of solar panel components owing to their thermal conductivity, which will further fuel the demand for stainless steel foil.

However, availability of substitute material such as aluminum which has similar properties of stainless steel including corrosion resistance and thermal conductivity is a major factor projected to hamper the global market growth.

Global Stainless Steel Foil Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the end user segments, electrical and electronics segment is expected to account for significant revenues shares of the global market, owing to rapid growth of the consumer electronics industry across the globe.

Among the product segments, the width <100m segments is expected to register significant growth, owing to its widening application in electrical and electronics industry and its various properties including thermal conductivity and resistance to chemicals.

Global Stainless Steel Foil Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in terms of revenue and continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to high production of stainless steel in developing countries. For instance, according to document published by International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF) Shanghai, China was largest producer of stainless steel in 2017, i.e. over 53%. In addition, rapidly growing packaging industry coupled with higher consumption of packaged food are factors expected to fuel the demand for stainless steel foils in countries in the region. Nevertheless, rapid urbanization and industrialization in these countries is another factor anticipated to drive growth of the target market growth in the region.

Global Stainless Steel Foil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

Width < 100mm Width 100mm 500mm Width > 500mm

Segmentation by End User:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Others (include Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, etc.)

