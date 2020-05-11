Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Research Report 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market

UD tapes are composite materials based on unidirectional carbon fibers. The UD tapes can be manufactured using various thermoplastics according to customer requests. A unidirectional carbon fiber tape is a reinforcement tape that consists of several thousand parallel carbon fibers lightly bound together. Tape mechanical properties can be tuned by selecting the adequate number of fibers and the carbon type: high modulus or high strength.The first main kind is Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69.05% in 2018.Another main kind isThermoset Unidirectional Tapes, for many companies, Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes is attractive because of the market consumption. The Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes share the rest 30.95% market share in 2018.From the view of region, Europe have a larger market share in 2018 which together account for 62.73%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. North America and Japan hold a market share of 18.03% and 12.55% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Europe might affect the development trend of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes). Although Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market still brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. In 2019, the market size of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) is 163.7 million US$ and it will reach 517.3 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes). This report studies the global market size of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019

Market Segmentation: Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market

Segmentation by Product Type : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes))

Thermoset Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)

Segmentation by Application : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Others

Top Companies & Key Players: Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market

The report offers a detailed analysis of several leading Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) manufacturers including:

Evonik Industries

Solvay

SABIC

Teijin

Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate)

Celanese

Victrex

Mitsui Chemicals

TOPOLO New Materials

TeXtreme (Oxeon)

PRF Composite Materials

TCR Composites

Key Insights Covered: Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) industry.

Research Methodology: Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Research Report 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580