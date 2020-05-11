Product Information Management (PIM) Market 2019 To 2027 Status And Trend By Leading Companies, Regional Outlook.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the product information management (PIM) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the product information management (PIM)market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the product information management (PIM) market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the product information management (PIM) market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the product information management (PIM) market by segmenting the market based on the deployment type, operating system, verticals, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The rapid rise in the eCommerce activities across the globe is predicted to steer the expansion of the product information management (PIM) industry over the forecast timeframe. In addition to this, an increase in the online retail and multichannel commerce activities is anticipated to result in the massive increase in the product data, thereby raising complicatedness over handling the data. This, in turn, has elevated the acceptance of product information management services for handling product data across various marketing channels and sites.

Based on the deployment type, the industry is divided into Cloud-Based and On-Premise deployment types. Based on the operating system, the industry is sectored into iOS, Android, and Windows. In terms of verticals, the market is sectored into Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy, and Logistics.

The key players included in this market are ADAM Software, InRiver, Agility Multichannel, SAP, Informatica, Oracle, Rivers and Technologies, Stibo Systems, IBM Corporation, and Pimcore.

