Subsea Well Access and BOP System Market Analysis and Forecast (2016-2022) –By Product Type, Formulation, and Region

The Global subsea well access and bop system market was valued at US$ 2.86 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.62 Billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of4.79% during the forecast period 2017-2022. Efficient oil and gas production in subsea wells is necessary in order to optimize cost and expenditure. Well access system plays a very important role in this regard. Subsequently, the rising need for production efficiency in order to maximize oil and gas production is resulting in mounting well intervention demand. Companies are currently focused on increasing the recovery and extending the life of mature wells, thereby exceeding natural production levels.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064662

Market Dynamics

The demand for efficient oil and gas exploration & production and increased subsea drilling activities, drive the need for mechanisms like subsea well access and BOP systems. Along with that aging subsea field, dwindling oil and gas reserves coupled with increasing investments in oil and gas industry make the subsea well access and bop equipment critical to subsea wells.

However, the rising safety concerns and environmental issues are pulling the market back from growing. Subsea fields have proved to have fewer recovery rates than other conventional fields.As a result, working in a subsea system to increase the recovery is a key challenge. Other challenges posed by subsea production like environmental issues, attempt to reduce wellhead pressure to allow efficient recovery of hydrocarbon resources, the reliability and costs associated with intervention operations of the subsea units are restraining the market from growth.

Market Segmentation

The subsea well access and BOP system market is segmented by type, and geography. The well access market by type is sub-segmented into riser based well access system and riser less well access system The riser based well access system can further be classified as completion work over riser system, landing string system, and through tube rotary drilling system. The subsea BOP market by type includes Annular BOP market and RAM type BOP market The market by geography includes Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Europe is supposed to lead the subsea pumps market in the forecasted period, because of the regions’ new exploration activity which is at its all-time high and the work is conducted in much deeper waters which require sophisticated technology and equipment. South America holds the second position in the market but Africa will replace it by 2019. Asia-Pacific is currently dominating the BOP market, followed by the Middle East. North America. Africa, Europe, and South America are the emerging markets for BOP. In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest market in terms of exploration. The golden triangle of Brazil, the U.S., West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico, which have large-scale offshore drilling activities are some of the major markets for BOP.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064662

Opportunities

Some of the most promising opportunities in this industry are the alternative solutions to costly rig based systems, improvised production efficiency in offshore wells, and the requirement of intervention in brown field projects. Also, the boom in the well intervention market provides a great opportunity for well access systems manufacturers.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the oil country tubular goods market include FMC Technologies (U.S.) and Cameron International Corporation (U.S.), Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Dril-Quip, Inc., Drilling Services Limited, GE Oil & Gas, Halliburton Company, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Oceaneering International, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Riverstone Holdings, LLC, Schlumberger Limited, Technipfmc, PLC, Weatherford International Limited among others.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609