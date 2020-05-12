Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency is the most common hereditary disorder in which the body is unable to produce sufficient amount of Alpha-Antitrypsin (AAT) protein. Alpha-Antitrypsin (AAT) protein plays an important role in protecting organs of the body such as liver and lungs from the harmful effects of proteolytic enzymes such as neutrophil elastase. Thus, AATD leads to increased risk of developing a liver disease like Cirrhosis, as well as lung diseases such as Emphysema and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Panniculitis.

Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency is an inherited disease, caused due to the inherited mutation of the SERPINA1 gene, which plays an important role in producing Alpha Antitrypsin protein in the liver. Researchers have identified approximately 150 mutations of SERPINA1 gene. Among these mutations, S and Z are the most common ones observed among individuals with Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency. S allele results in a moderately low level of Alpha Antitrypsin protein, whereas Z allele leads to a very low level of Alpha Antitrypsin protein and in turn the highest level of Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency.

DelveInsight’s ‘Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency in the US, Europe, and Japan.

As per DelveInsight estimates, total prevalent population of AATD in 6 major markets was found to be 1,835,647 in 2017

Among the EU5 countries, Germany has the highest prevalent population of AATD with 34,345 cases, followed by the United Kingdom, which has a prevalent population of 27,930 in 2017.

Market Size of Alpha antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) in the 6MM was found to be USD 992 million in 2017

Men and women are equally affected by Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency

The United States accounts for the largest AATD market size, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain). Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size, while Spain had the lowest market size of ASD.

Key Insights Executive Summary of Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Disease Background and Overview Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Patient Journey Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Alpha Antitrypsin Deficiency Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

