Automotive Gears Market 2016 To 2022 Status And Trend By Leading Companies, Regional Outlook.

The global automotive gears market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.54% by 2022. Following are the different driving factors for the growth of this market:

Gears have become a major distinguished component in the automotive systems. Automotive differential systems, steering systems and transmission systems employ gears extensively. As the global automotive industry is under recovery and the sales close to pre-recession levels, there is an increased demand for automotive gears recently.

Increase in the production of vehicles, increasing demand for improved acceleration and low carbon footprints are the driving factors of the global automotive gears market, specifically in Asia-Pacific regions. Additionally, the other factors such as economic growth and rise in income levels in the developing countries lead to an increased demand and production of vehicles. This further drives the growth of the global automotive gears market.

Drivers:

Increased production of automobiles resulting in increased demand for gear systems

Demand for a smoother ride experience by consumers

Rising disposable incomes and vehicle-owning households

Advancements in non-ferrous metal castings

Identification of durable polymer materials

Market Segmentation

Segmentation based on material type:

Ferrous metals

Non-ferrous metals

Plastics

Segmentation based on application type:

Steering systems

Transmission systems

Differential systems

Segmentation based on position of axis of shaft type:

Skew shaft gears

Intersecting shaft gears

Parallel shaft gears

Segmentation based on geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Africa & Middle East



Opportunities

As of 2015, the differential systems were the major application of gears. However, the increasing demand for smoother gear-shift-ratio systems and auto-transmission systems is expected to push the automotive gears market in the transmission systems towards a higher CAGR by the end of the forecasted period. It is estimated that the lightweight and highly durable aluminium and composite gears will gain higher popularity in the market, thereby leading to a significant growth in the forecasted period.

The majority of the revenue in the automotive component manufactures is generated by Asia-Pacific. The growth of the automobile production in the region, with emerging hubs such as India and China in automotive component manufactures, is expected to fasten the growth of the market in the region by the end of forecasted period. In the light of growing automotive markets of Portugal and Spain, Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the automotive gears market.

Key Players

Bharat Gears Ltd.

Showa Corporation

Taiwan United Gear Co. Ltd.

ZF TRW



