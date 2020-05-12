Automotive Piston System Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2017-2022

The global market for automotive piston system is estimatedto grow at a promising rate of about 5.12% due to the increasing production of vehicles across the globe.

The two-wheeler market is shifting towards double cylinder engines as opposed to conventional single cylinder engines, particularly in the high-end bikes category. The double cylinder engine requires two pistons. So, with the rising demand of high-end motorbikes, the demand for piston systems will also see an upsurge. Moreover, the inclination towards fuel efficient and light weight vehicles is also a driver for this market, as this escalates the demand for light weight pistons.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064121

A piston is the heart of an internal combustion engine. It plays a key role in the engine by converting the fuel filled into the vehicle, into energy that is used to drive the vehicle.It is the moving component that is contained by a cylinder and is made gas-tight by piston rings. It is used to transfer the force from the gas which expands in the cylinders to the crankshaft to turn the wheels.



End-user/Technology

Automobile manufacturers are the target customers for the automotive piston system industry. Traders, distributors and suppliers of automobile parts to the manufacturers also play an important role in the industry.

Market Segmentation

The automotive piston system market is segmented in terms of the type of product material and the type of application. Based on the material used to produce piston, the global automobile pistonmarket is broadly categorized into steel piston and aluminum piston. Further on the basis of application in the type of automobiles, the piston system market is categorized as passenger car, light commercial vehicle,heavy commercial vehicle, two wheelers and others.

Request For Sample Request:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064121

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The global automotive piston system market is dominated by Asia Pacific owing to the rising automotive sector in various countries including India, China, Indonesia and Thailand coupled with improving standard of living, consumer awareness levels, and rising disposable income. In terms of volume, Japan is the largest contributor to this market.North America stands at number twoand has a wide scope for piston system market.

Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive piston system market include: Rheinmetall AG, Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd., Mahle GmbH, Federal-Mogul Corporation, and Hitachi Ltd.

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609