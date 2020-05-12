Automotive Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs Market is Anticipated to Register a Significant CAGR over a Forecast Period 2017-2022

A petrol engine needs three things in order to function properly: air, fuel and a spark. A spark plug ignites the air/fuel mixture, producing the combustion that powers the engine. Alternatively, a glow plug is a heating device used to aid starting diesel engines.

The automotive glow plug is fitted into each cylinder of a diesel engine, with a heating element to heat incoming fuel and air to ensure efficient combustion when the engine is cold.

Market Dynamics:

One of the major key factors driving the growth of this market is the increasing demand for vehicles across the globe. The rise in stringency of the government norms and regulations pertaining to the emissions and fuel efficiency is also a key contributor to the growth of automotive spark & glow plugs.



“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064130

Long-term business contracts of spark & glow plug manufacturers with suppliers to reduce production costs and increase profit margin is another factor expected to fuel the growth of thismarket. Increasing replacement interval for spark plugs, engine downsizing and focus of prominent players on business expansion and collaboration with technology providers are some of the prominent trends observed in the market.

However, the increasing adoption of engine downsizing and transition towards electric vehicles are estimated to hinder the automotive spark and glow plugs market at a global level. Additionally, maintaining balance between low cost, high performance and durability of the spark and glow plugs is one of the common challenges for the market players to cope up with.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Automotive Spark Plugs and Glow Plugs market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, market type, application, material type and construction type.

1) Vehicle Type:

i) Passenger Car

ii) Light Commercial Vehicle

iii) Heavy Commercial Vehicle

2) Market Type:

i) OE

ii) Aftermarket

3) Application:

i) Spark Plugs

(1) Hot Spark Plugs

(2) Cold Spark Plugs

ii) Glow Plugs

(1) Metal Glow Plug

(2) Ceramic Glow Plug

4) Construction Type:

i) Pencil Glow Plug

ii) Coil Glow Plug

5) Material Type:

i) Standard Spark Plug

ii) Iridium Spark Plug

iii) Platinum Spark Plug

Request For Sample Request:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064130

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, Asia-Oceania being the largest vehicle producer is estimated to be the largest market for automotive spark & glow plug. China and India are the main contributors to the growth of automotive spark & glow plug market in Asia-Oceania region. A slower growth of this market canbe seen in Latin America and Europe

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the automotive spark plugs and glow plugs market are NGK Spark Co. Ltd,BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, ACDelco Corporation and Autolite.

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609