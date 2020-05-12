Dravet Syndrome Pipeline Analysis 2020

“Dravet Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Dravet Syndrome market.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Dravet Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Dravet Syndrome pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Dravet Syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Biocodex

GW Pharmaceuticals

PTC Therapeutics,

Epygenix Therapeutics

Zogenix

And others.

The report provides insights into:

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Dravet Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Dravet Syndrome treatment.

Dravet Syndrome key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Dravet Syndromemarket.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

The Dravet Syndromereport provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Dravet Syndrome across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Dravet Syndrome therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Dravet Syndromeresearch and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Dravet Syndrome.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Dravet Syndrome .

In the coming years, the Dravet Syndrome market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Dravet Syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Dravet Syndrome treatment market. Several potential therapies for Dravet Syndrome are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Dravet Syndrome market size in the coming years.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Dravet Syndrome) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Report Introduction Dravet Syndrome Dravet SyndromeCurrent Treatment Patterns Dravet Syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Dravet Syndrome Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Dravet Syndrome Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Dravet Syndrome Discontinued Products Dravet Syndrome Product Profiles Dravet Syndrome Key Companies Dravet Syndrome Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Dravet Syndrome Unmet Needs Dravet Syndrome Future Perspectives Dravet Syndrome Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

