Familial hypercholesterolaemia (FH), is an autosomal dominant genetic disorder being characterized by the severe hypercholesterolaemia along with cholesterol deposits in tendons and premature heart disease. FH further classified into two homozygous and heterozygous forms.

This specific ailment is caused by mutation in the gene for the LDL cholesterol receptor, which is involved in passing LDL from the body. It had also been observed that, the mutations in some other genes such as PCSK9 and Apolipoprotein B gene can also cause inherited high cholesterol as these all three genes are connected with each other. It is also worth mentioning here that the probability of getting affected with FH is increased due to the inheritance of a specific type of mutation in any of these three genes.

DelveInsight’s ‘Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Familial Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Familial Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Familial Hypercholesterolemia by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Familial Hypercholesterolemia epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

As per World Health Organization, the prevalence of elevated cholesterol is highest in Europe (54% for both males and females) which is followed by the America (48% for both males and females).

As per the estimates provided by NORD (National Organisation for Rare Disorders) the worldwide prevalence of HoFH (homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia) across populations is generally estimated to be 1 in 160,000 to 1 in 1 million.

According to the estimates provided by the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, the reported prevalence of heterozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia in the UK population is estimated to be 1 in 500.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, females are affected more as compared to males, in case of Familial hypercholesterolemia

As per a study “conducted by Sarah D. de Ferranti et al. (2016)”, the estimated overall US prevalence of probable/definite FH was 0.40% or 1 in 250. Furthermore, the study had also reported that FH prevalence in the US is varied by age, being least common in 20 to 29-year-olds and most common in 60 to 69-year-olds.

Familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) is an autosomal-dominant disorder associated with mutations in the LDL receptor gene resulting in markedly elevated plasma low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. The current strategies for the treatment of FH are focused on the aggressive lowering of LDL-C levels with the utter aim towards the overall reduction of cardiovascular events.

