Four Wheel Drive Vehicle Market Is Projected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR During The Period 2017-2022

The increasing demand for Sports Utility Vehicles i.e. SUVs has led to an increase in demand for the 4WD vehicles. The entry of many international players in the emerging markets of APAC is expected to further contribute to the growth of this market. The demand for these vehicles is seen growing among the middle class of the emerging markets. The steady growth of the global light vehicle and small sport SUVs in the emerging economies of the world has further fuelled the growth of the global standard 4WD vehicle market.



The Four Wheel Drive (4WD) vehicles offer the advantages of both front wheel drive (FWD) and rear wheel drive (RWD). They provide better traction performance in both severe weather conditions and on dry road surfaces and have excellent balancing, handling, and driving dynamics capabilities. The 4WD market is expected to grow in the forecast period with the increasing demand for Sports Utility Vehicles i.e. SUVs. The APAC region is seen as the emerging market for 4WD.

There has been a steep increase in the sales of new 4WD vehicles in Australia. Yet, the market is seeing some issues and challenges as the customers are price-sensitive and hence, manufacturers are finding it difficult to transfer costs to the customers.

End-user/Technology

The 4WD vehicle is usually about the same weight as an ordinary vehicle but has a higher center of gravity. The tire size and tread pattern of 4WD is more suitable for off-road and rugged terrains as compared to that for sealed roads.4WDs are often fitted with freewheeling hubs on the front wheels to reduce wear, noise and fuel consumption.

The end-users includeroad racers, medium and high-duty truck drivers. The end-users also comprise of performance-driven consumers and drivers with specific requirements in unfavorable conditions.

Market Segmentation

The market for four wheel drive vehicles is segmented based on the type of the 4WD vehicles as below:

Standard 4WD

Premium 4WD

The Standard 4WD vehicles see more demand than the premium 4WD vehicles as the premium 4WD have higher prices which only some end-users can bear.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

Geographically, the global four wheel drive vehicle market is divided into the below region-wise segments in the descending order of the market share:

> North and South America (The Americas)

> APAC

> EMEA

The core markets in the Americas include US, Canada and Brazil.

In the emerging markets of the APAC region, especially China, with the SUVs being the fastest growing vehicle segment, the demand for 4WD is increasing. Also, in India, the launch of Renault Duster has triggered the increase in demand of the SUVs and hence the 4WD vehicles.

Opportunities:

The market is seeing some issues and challenges in terms of high maintenance costs of the vehicles and price-sensitivity of the customers. The market vendors are thus seeing this as an opportunity to increase their focus on matching stringent fuel efficiency standards. Also, the entry of various international players in the emerging economies of APAC region has given a path forward to growth opportunities in these markets.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the 4WD vehicle market include:

BMW, Dacia, Daimler, GM, Hyundai, Land Rover, Volvo

Apart from these, Audi, Chevrolet, FIAT, Ford, HONDA, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Nissan, PSA, Renault, Skoda, Tata Motors, Toyota, and Volkswagen are some of the other vendors in this market.

