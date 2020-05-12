Guillain–Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks part of its peripheral nervous system—the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord. GBS can range from a very mild case with a brief weakness to nearly devastating paralysis, leaving the person unable to breathe independently. Most people eventually recover from even the most severe cases of GBS. After recovery, some people will continue to have some degree of weakness.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/guillain-barre-syndrome-gbs-epidemiology-forecast

DelveInsight’s ‘Guillain-Barre Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Guillain-Barre Syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Guillain-Barre Syndrome epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Guillain-Barre Syndrome by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Guillain-Barre Syndrome in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Guillain-Barre Syndrome epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

As per the study conducted by Yoshikawa, males were affected 1.5 times more frequently than females.

As per the study conducted by Walling et al. (2013), the estimated overall annual incidence of GBS in the US is 1.65–1.79 per 100,000 persons.

As per the “National Institute of Health,” the Incidence of Guillain–Barré Syndrome is estimated to be 6–40 cases per 1 million people.

As per the “National Institute of Health”, AMAN and AMSAN together account for 30–50 % of cases in Asian countries and Latin America but only 3–5 % of cases in North America and Europe.

Another study titled “Incidence of Guillain–Barré Syndrome in Germany “, by Lehmann et al. (2008), the estimated incidence rates of GBS in Germany between 2003 and 2005 ranged from 1.6 to 1.89 per 100,000, with a mean incidence rate of 1.75 per 100,000.

The Guillain–Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a clinically heterogeneous spectrum of rare post‐infectious neuropathies whose exact cause is not known. Researchers do not know why it affects some people and not others. It is not contagious or inherited. Since the body’s own immune system does the damage, GBS is called an autoimmune disease. In rare cases, vaccinations may increase the risk of GBS. Recently, some countries worldwide reported an increased incidence of GBS following infection with the Zika virus.

Delveinsight’s Guillain-Barre Syndrome epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Guillain-Barre Syndrome epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Guillain-Barre Syndrome epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Guillain-Barre Syndrome report provides a detailed overview explaining Guillain-Barre Syndrome causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Guillain-Barre Syndrome Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Guillain-Barre Syndrome epidemiology.

The Guillain-Barre Syndrome Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Guillain-Barre Syndrome market

Quantify patient populations in the global Guillain-Barre Syndrome market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Guillain-Barre Syndrome therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Guillain-Barre Syndrome population by its epidemiology

The Guillain-Barre Syndrome Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/guillain-barre-syndrome-gbs-epidemiology-forecast

Key Insights Executive Summary of Guillain-Barre Syndrome Guillain-Barre Syndrome Disease Background and Overview Guillain-Barre Syndrome Patient Journey Guillain-Barre Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Guillain-Barre Syndrome Guillain-Barre Syndrome Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS)- Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis of Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market, Epidemiology, & Drug Market till 2030

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Pipeline Insights, 2020

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Guillain-Barre Syndrome market.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/