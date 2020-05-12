Hazardous Location Connectors Market Is Projected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR During The Period 2017-2022

The various safety standards laid down by the governmenthavemade the use of environment safe connectors obligatory in nearly all the industrial sectors. Consistent with these safety standards, there are hazardous location connectors that are corrosion resistantas well asexplosion or flame-proof.

Connectors provide protection to the personneland to theindustrial equipment. Additionally, they prevent the incidents of major accidents in the risky areas. Thus, having information about all the parameters, which can direct us in choosing the right kind of connector is critically important, so as to avoid the risk of explosion or fire owing tovapours, dust or ignitable gases.

The Global Hazardous Location Connectors Market was found to valueat USD XX.XX million in 2016 and it is estimated that it’ll reach USD XX million by 2022, at a CAGR of XX%% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022.

Market Dynamics

The analysis of the market shows that the major drivers of the growth in the market are expected to be:

Rise in industrial safety measures

Increase in applications in the industrial sector

Growing awareness

Reducing costs

However, the factors thatmay act as a roadblock to the growth of the Hazardous Location Connectors market are:

Complexity of standards

Complexity of product installation

Maintenance costs

Segmentation

The Hazardous Location Connectors market can be segmented based on the application, zone, classand the geography.

Segmentation by Zone:

Zone 0

Zone 1

Zone 2

Segmentation by Class:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Segmentation based on the application of Hazardous Location Connectors is done into the following:

Oil refineries

Food & Beverage processing

Petrochemical refineries

Pharmaceutical manufacturing

Pulp & Paper mills

Wastewater treatment facilities

Oil & Gas production

Others

The market can also be segmented based on Geography into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Geographic Analysis

The US is the major market in North America for the connectors, followed by Canada. North America is likely to observe robust growth over the forecast period owing toimproving economic outlook and increase in investments in shale gas exploration, enhancing the demand for connectors.

In the APAC region India, South Korea, and China will be the major markets for the Hazardous Location Connectors, with a high growth possibility and economic activity.

Europe is still on the road to recovery from the economic crisis of 2008. New investments have been low but they are slowly growing. This has led to increase in demand for Hazardous Location Connectors Market.The Latin America hazardous location connectors market is estimated to grow in the forecasted period at a high CAGR due to the economic conditions and the market dynamics driving the growth.The Middle East and Africa market is also likely to grow in the forecast period but it will witness moderate growth.

Key Players

The Global Hazardous Location Connectors market entails of different international, regional, and local vendors. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for diverse end-users.

Leading vendors in the market are –

American Connectors, Thomas & Betts, Steck Connections, Hubbell-Killark, Texcan, Amphenol Industrial Products Group, Crouse-Hinds (Eaton), ITT BIW Connector Systems, Emersion Industrial Automation

