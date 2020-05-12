Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2017-2022

The Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters are explosion-proof instruments. The starters are placed in a rigid metallic duct system for the surface mounting adjacent to or remote from the equipment that is to be controlled. They are used in hazardous locations, where the concentration of dust and flammable gas vapours is high.

They are used for motor disconnecting, across-the-line motor starting, start-stop operations, and motor and line protection, specially designed within the specified KW power output range and are available with or without an isolator to be used in different hazardous zones.

The Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market was found to valueat USD XX.XX million in 2016 and it is estimated that it’ll reach USD XX million by 2022, at a CAGR of XX%% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022.

Market Dynamics

The analysis of the market shows that the major drivers of the growth in the market are expected to be:

Technological advancement

Growing safety measures

Propelling demand for devices used for protection against the thermal overload

However, Manufacturing of Starters to withstand corrosive environments and most unlikely of weather conditionsmay act as a roadblock to the growth of the Hazardous Location Motor Starters market.

Segmentation

The Hazardous Location Motor Starters market can be segmented based on the type, the application,and the geography.

Segmentation based on type:

Manual Motor Starter

Magnetic Motor Starter

Segmentation based on the application of Hazardous Location Motor

Starters is done into the following:

Coal Preparation Plants

Sewage Treatment Plants

Paint Storage Areas

Oil Refineries

Grain Elevators

Chemical Storage and Handling Facilities

Petrochemical Facilities/Oil Rigs

Others

The market can also be segmented based on Geography into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Geographic Analysis

The Asia-Pacific motor starters market is expected to observe a substantial growth in the near future, determined by the discovery of new oil & gas reserves in the recent past. A large amount of M&A in the region has led to ahuge amount of drilling and exploration activities in precarious locations. This has further enhanced the demand for motors and motor starters market in this region.

The hazardous location motor starters market in Europe is likely to exhibit a high growth because of the increasing oil & gas prices. In addition, the increased exploration and production E&P activities, swayed by the rising energy demand and stronger signs of economic recovery in the Eurozone after years of the recession of 2009, are all contributing towards this projected growth of the market.

The increasing global demand for energy has led to arise in drilling and in the completion of activities along with the encounter of new oil and gas fields, technological innovation, growing investment and intervention of government, which are helping the market to grow, with agrowing number of hazardous locations (potentially explosive atmosphere).

This has enhanced the demand for hazardous location motors and motor starters market in the Middle East and African region. However, economic uncertainties remain and massive dependence on oil for economic growth can have animportant impact on the market coupled with the ongoing encounters in the region can lead to an impact on investments in the region.

North America is a main contributor to the motor starters market due to the utmost drilling activity. The US leads the hazardous location motor starters market in North America.

Key Players

The Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Sales market entails of different international, regional, and local vendors. The market competition is predicted to grow higher with the increase in technological innovation and M&A activities in the future. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for diverse end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it difficult to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Leading vendors in the market are – Eaton, WEG, Emerson, ABB Group, General Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc., R. Stahl Inc., Heatrex, Schneider Electric, Siemens Ltd.

