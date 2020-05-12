Huge Progress Expected in Chinese Electric Bus Market till 2025

One of the biggest factors fuelling the rise in the demand for electric buses in China is the decreasing price of the Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery in the country. As per the industry experts, the average price of Li-ion battery cells reduced from approximately $540/kWh to $240/kWh from 2012 to 2016. As these batteries account for almost 40% of the total electric bus manufacturing cost, their rapidly reducing prices will allow the bus companies to keep the bus prices low, which will consequently lead to the increasing deployment of electric buses in the country.

Driven by the above-mentioned factors, 104.3 thousand electric buses were sold in China in 2017, and this number is expected to rise to 176.4 thousand units by 2025. The Chinese electric bus market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2018–2025). The most common types of electric buses used in China are parallel hybrid, series parallel hybrid, series hybrid, and pure electric buses (BEB). Amongst these, BEBs recorded the highest sales in 2017, owing to the huge subsidies provided by the Chinese government on these buses.

One of the biggest trends presently being witnessed in the Chinese electric bus market is consolidation of this market by the major electric bus manufacturing companies, especially after the revision in the subsidy policies in 2017. The smaller electric bus manufacturers are finding it extremely difficult to operate under the newly revised subsidy schemes and norms. Moreover, the leading manufacturing companies have the necessary financial and technological power to develop better and highly efficient electric buses at shorter time periods as compared to the smaller manufacturers.

CHINA ELECTRIC BUS MARKET