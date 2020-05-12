Lamellar Ichthyosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Lamellar Ichthyosis (LI) is a type of autosomal recessive congenital Ichthyosis (ARCI), which is a clinically and genetically heterogeneous group of dermatological scaly skin disorders. Infants affected with LI are born encased in a hyperkeratotic translucent membrane, known as collodion baby, and within 2 weeks develop large, thick, brownish lamellar scales with minimal erythema. Additionally, LI is associated with crumpled ears, alopecia, eclabium, and ectropion. Lamellar Ichthyosis is treated topically with skin barrier repair formulas containing ceramides or cholesterol, moisturizers with petrolatum or lanolin, and mild keratolytics (products containing alpha-hydroxy acids or urea).

Lamellar Ichthyosis is estimated to affect 1 in 100,000 individuals in the United States. This condition is more common in Norway, where an estimated range is 1 in 91,000 individuals. As per the British Association of Dermatologists, Lamellar Ichthyosis is a rare form occurring in 1 in 200,000 live births in the United Kingdom.

Total Prevalence of Inherited Ichthyosis in France was estimated at 13.3 per million people and the prevalence of lamellar Ichthyosis was 4.5 per million people.

In a study conducted in Japan with 220 patients treated for ARCI and Ichthyosis syndromes, 95 patients were observed with Nonbullous Congenital Ichthyosiform erythroderma, 30 with lamellar Ichthyosis, and 15 with harlequin Ichthyosis (Kurosawa et al.)

A study conducted in Spain on 144 patients with ARCI has shown that among these patients, 62.5% had classic Lamellar Ichthyosis and 30.6% had congenital Ichthyosiform Erythroderma (Martín et al).

Key Insights Executive Summary of Lamellar Ichthyosis Lamellar Ichthyosis Disease Background and Overview Lamellar Ichthyosis Patient Journey Lamellar Ichthyosis Epidemiology and Patient Population Lamellar Ichthyosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Lamellar Ichthyosis Lamellar Ichthyosis Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

