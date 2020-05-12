Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market Analysis and Forecast (2016-2022) –By Product Type, Formulation, and Region

The market for micro-hybrid vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. A micro hybrid for 2 (which is a tiny 2-door car) starts at $12,490, a Prius at $23,520, and a Volt at $39,145.Although microhybrid cars don’t require huge design changes, they do need better batteries than what’s found in convention cars today. Developing better batteries and making them cheaply will be two key challenges for popularizing microhybrids.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

A micro hybrid vehicle uses ‘start-stop system,’ where regenerative braking technology helps to stop a combustion engine when the vehicle pulls to a stop, and to restart it when the driver accelerates. There are several different versions of the system, which some are now calling the ‘simplest hybrid technology’ on the international market.Microhybrid advocates say the cars can deliver 5-10 percent better fuel economy and therefore lower tailpipe emissions.

Market Segmentation

Based on Capacity:

48 Volt

12 Volt

Others

Based on Vehicle Type:

Light Vehicles

Heavy Vehicles

Based on Battery Type:

Lithium Ion

Lead based

others

Regional/Geographical Analysis

The cars are making their way to Japan, China and even the United States, where the federal government proposed new fuel economy standards last November that would promote the use of electric vehicle technologies and nudge automakers to roll out more fuel efficient cars.European countries are expected to dominate the global micro-hybrid market in terms of shipment of unit sales, with a share of 45% by the end of 2020.

Opportunities

The concerns to protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, especially carbon dioxide, will play a major role in driving the growth of the market.Requiring the smallest battery size micro hybrid vehicles are gaining prominence across consumers and manufacturers as an economical way of enhancing the fuel efficiency of vehicles without increasing the overall cost of vehicles. Vast improvements in battery technologies and cost reductions are complementing developments in the field of micro hybrid vehicles.

Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global micro hybrid vehicles market include Audi AG, General Motors Company, BMW AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, Fuji Motor Corp, Hyundai Motor Company, Fiat Automobiles S.p.A., Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Porshe Ag and Mazda Motor Corporation among others.

