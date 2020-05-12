Oil and Gas Automation Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2022) –By Product Type, Formulation, and Region

Oil and Gas industry, a significant source of power generation is experiencing a new era in which automation is playing a major role. Automation is the use of information technology and control system to reduce the need for human involvement, thereby, leading to better performance even with lack of human resource.

With the significant experienced personnel in the industry nearing the age of retirement, the need for automation is further elevated. In the present, automation forms the basis for the day-to-day operations of the industry ranging from exploration to distribution. Furthermore, better control and increased safety measures have also made automation a considerable option for many huge companies.

Market Dynamics

The primary driver for the market is the increase in safety because of usage of automation in the form of remotely mounted transmitters, heavy-duty dust light enclosures and non-contacting centers to ensure that hazardous situations and accidents are avoided. Another major factor impacting the growth is the soaring need to enhance the efficiency of the plant at low expenditure. Automation provides higher throughput with reduced downtime which improves efficiency by applying preventive measures which reduce the need for reactive actions.

Another significant driver is the need for monitoring of various offshore and onshore plants which will help in utilizing the available experienced human resource efficiently via distributing field data to enterprise level. Another critical factor, influencing market is the enhanced connectivity provided by the use of automation thereby, helping in real time information flow without interruption through smartphones and computers. This, in turn, helps in taking preventive measures, resulting in a reduced rate of failures.

The market growth is also impacted by the use of automation to get better yield via exploration and extraction from ageing reservoirs, thus, getting maximum output from it. Furthermore, the complication associated with extraction of shale’ gas and need for upgradation of old oil and gas platform also drive the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Oil and gas automation market can be segmented on technology, operational activity, type and application. Regarding technology, the market is divided into automation, instrumentation, analyzer, flow computers and leakage detection system. Process automation is achieved via technologies like SCADA, DCS, MES and PLC. Process instrumentation includes pressure transmitters, level transmitters, temperature transmitters and flow transmitters. Furthermore, the process analyses part includes liquid analyzer, gas analyzer and gas chromatograph.

Regarding operation, segmentation is done into upstream activities, midstream activities and downstream activities. By type, the market can be divided under asset optimization, cost reduction, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) and skills gap. By application, we can segment the market into gas processing, LNG, offshore assets, onshore assets, pipeline and transportation, and refining and petrochemical.

Geographical analysis

Out of the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world, Middle East is leading the market because of leadership in the oil and gas production. North America is second because of rapid implementation of technologies and high demand. APAC currently has a low market share, but because of early industrialization and increasing demand, the need for automation is expanding

Key Players

Key players in Oil and Gas Automation Market are Rockwell Automation, GE Automation, Siemens AG and ENI.

