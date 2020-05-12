Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2022

Programmable logic controller is a digital computer which is used to control manufacturing processes like robotic devices or activities which require ease of program fault diagnosis. They have been mainly adopted as automation controller which is able to produce output when provided with input within a limited time.

Nano or Micro PLCs can be used to increase efficiency of complex tasks in industrial processes. However, some downtime is needed for setup before it becomes operational.

Market Dynamics

Increased adoption of building automation is fueling the growth of this market

Reduction of machine downtime is one of the benefits of PLC due to which, its demand may increase

Challenges faced by this market are as follows

Due to high investment required for installation and maintenance, small companies may not invest in PLCs

Market Segmentation

The laboratory chemicals market can be segmented in terms of product segments and end users.

On the basis of product segment, it can be segmented into

Unitary PLCs

Modular PLCs

Rackmount PLCs

On the basis of end user segment, it can be segmented into

Discrete industry

Process industry

Building automation

Water and wastewater

Food and beverages industry

Regional/Geographic Analysis

APAC region accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow at an increasing rate. This can be mainly traced back to large-scale investments in India, Japan, South Korea, and China. But in terms of growth, North America is the fastest with US being a major contributor to this growth.

Key Players

Some of the major players include OMRON, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, GE, Beckhoff Automation, ABB, Hitachi, Delta Electronics etc.

