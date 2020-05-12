Progressive Report on Malaria Treatment Market By Growth, Demand & Opportunities | P&S Intelligence

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), malaria is defined as an infectious life-threatening disease that affected over 200 million people in 2018, across the globe. It is caused by a microscopic parasite, Plasmodium, which is transmitted to people by mosquitos. There are four different species of Plasmodium that cause malaria; however, Plasmodium falciparum is responsible for causing the deadly cases.

The commonly occurring symptoms in patients with malaria include headache, fever, vomiting, and shivering, while the serious cases develop symptoms, such as severe anaemia, shortness of breath, organ failure, and problems associated with the nervous system. Various diagnostics, such as thick and thin blood smears, rapid antigen test, molecular test, antibody test, and susceptibility test, can be performed to identify the occurrence of disease and to monitor for relapse.

In addition, the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection has also boosted the demand for anti-malarial medications, across the globe, supporting to the growth of malaria treatment market. For instance, on March 30, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), issued an emergency use authorization (EUA), allowing the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine products for the treatment of adolescent and adult patients with COVID-19 who have been hospitalized. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on April 1, 2020, warned about the shortage of these two products, stating that the medicines should be used sparingly to treat COVID-19 infection. Moreover, the agency also highlighted the serious adverse effects of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, if not used as prescribed.

Some of the market players operating in the malaria treatment market and offering anti-malarial drugs are Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Mylan N.V.

