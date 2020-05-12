Solenoid Valves Market Analysis and Forecast (2016-2022) –By Product Type, Formulation, and Region

Market Dynamics

The valves in which there is inbuilt solenoid along with plunger to work as an actuator are solenoid valves. These are unidirectional valves which employ electric signals to make it active and open the valve. Hence this kind of valves permits flow as long as the electricity is provided.

End-User/Technology

The industries which are replacing their existing facilities with automated ones are replacing old facilities with solenoid valves as these valves reduce overall cost by requiring less manpower and delivering high performance.

For the forecast period 2018-2023, the global solenoid valves market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.46 bn with a CAGR of 3.63%



Market Segmentation

The global solenoid valves market is segmented based on vertical, design, current and region.

On the basis of vertical: chemical and petrochemical, food and beverages, medical, power generation, automobile, oil and gas, waste and wastewater.

On the basis of current: AC and DC.

On the basis of design: 2-way, 3-way, and 4-way.

On the basis of region: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Regional/Geographical Analysis

During the forecast period North America is expected to show highest growth with APAC and EMEA following the trend.

Opportunities

The opportunities of this market can be evaluated based on the drivers and barriers present. The driver is decline in solenoid valves and the barrier is fluctuating prices of raw materials.

Key Players

The big players in the global solenoid valves market are: Curtiss-Wright Corporation, IMI plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danfoss A/S, Christian Brkert GmbH & Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, ASCO Valve, Inc.

