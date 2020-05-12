Updates On India Women Innerwear Market With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2024

Executive Summary

The India Women Innerwear Market was valued at USD 2,900.97 Million in the year 2018. Women Innerwear Market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rise in disposable income, increase in grooming awareness, rising number of women participation in sports and physical activities, increased changing preferences, deep expertise in design of the innerwear.

India Women Innerwear Market is primarily driven by rise in adoption of western culture, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, expansion of online marketplace and social media impact. The market condition of women innerwear market in India has been improving gradually with easy availability of innerwear products in vast number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, Multi brand Outlets, Exclusive Business Outlets, online platforms, etc. coupled with rising consumer base.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Scope of the Report

India Women Innerwear Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Women Innerwear Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Product Type: Upper Innerwear, Bottom Innerwear, Others

• Analysis By Price – Super Premium, Premium, Mid-market, Economy, Low/Basic Segment

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape

• Leading Companies

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Model

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Arvind Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), Rupa and Company Limited, Bodycare Creations Limited, Zivame.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

