Advancements in Crochet Machines Market to boost Revenues Through COVID-19 Crisis Phase

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Crochet Machines: Introduction

Crochet machines are knitting equipment used to make knitted clothes or fabrics in a fully or semi-automated fashion. Crochet machines primarily depend on the material that needs to be knitted, for instance, elastic material has a different crochet machines while lace material is knitted with a different type of crochet. Crochet machines are available in various types, such as Elastic and Inelastic Band Crochet Machine, Lace & Band Crochet Machines, Blind Ladder Tape Crochet Machines, Fancy Yarn Crochet Machines, and Compound Needle Crochet Machines. Crochet machines work on crochet hooks/needles that help in making loops in yarn or thread thereby locking them into crochet stitches.

Crochet Machines: Market Drivers and Challenges

From the beginning of the civilization, knitting has been considered as one of the major discovery, and ever since the industrial revolution, it has evolved a lot from hand knitting to computerized automatic knitting with the help of knitting machines, such as crochet machines. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for knitted apparels such as winter wear, casual wear, shape wear, and others. The global textile machinery market is a trillion dollar industry, and the growth of the textile industry explicitly drives the demand for crochet machines in the global market. To meet the growing demand manufacturers are expanding as well as relocating their facilities to developing regions where manufacturing cost is low and work force is available in abundance.

Between the operation types, it is estimated that the automatic crochet machines are expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to its counterpart. However, over the forecast period, the semi-automatic crochet machines are likely to hold a major share in the global crochet machines market owing to its availability at an economical cost.

Further, crochet machines market is exceedingly driven by consumer behavior; i.e., whether they prefer knitted fibers or the traditional ones. This aspect of the crochet machines market could go both ways, create opportunities or hamper the volume sales of the crochet machines market. For instance, in the dry or hot climate regions, knitted clothes are not preferred. Conversely, in the low temperature regions knitted clothes are in high demand; thus driving the global crochet machines market.

Crochet Machines: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global Crochet Machines market can be segmented into the following:

Elastic and Inelastic Band Crochet Machine

Lace & Band Crochet Machines

Blind Ladder Tape Crochet Machines

Fancy Yarn Crochet Machines

Compound Needle Crochet Machines

On the basis of operation type, the global Crochet Machines market can be segmented into the following:

Automatic Crochet Machines

Semi-Automatic Crochet Machines

Crochet Machines: Regional Market Outlook

In terms of the manufacturing base, in the last three decades, the textile industry has witnessed a considerable shift. Earlier, the United States and Europe were the centers of apparel manufacturing, but in recent years, this hub has shifted to the developing and developed countries of Asia Pacific, such as China and India. This shift of manufacturing facilities is a result of low cost raw material availability, high return over investment (ROI) that too in a short period of time, vast natural resources, and abundance of work force. In addition, favorable economic policies has made these regions an attractive market; thus the Asia Pacific is stipulated to hold a lion’s share in the global crochet machines market during the project period as well. Other Asian countries, such as Bangladesh, Thailand, and Cambodia, are anticipated to witness an upsurge in the crochet machines market due to the same factors. North America and Europe are expected to be next in the run in the crochet machines market. The crochet machines market in the rest of the regions; Latin America, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa, is stipulated to grow at a healthy rate.

Crochet Machines: Key Market Players

Some of the market participants in the global Crochet Machines market identified across the value chain include:

Susmatex Machinery

DAHU

JIANGSU JIANGNAN HIGH POLYMER FIBER CO.,LTD

R.S. TECHNOLOGY

DEEP INTERNATIONAL

COMEZ

The Crochet Machines research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Crochet Machines market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Crochet Machines research report provides analysis and information according to market segments, such as geographies, application, and industry.