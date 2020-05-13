COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Crowdsourced Security Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Crowdsourced Security Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, Crowdsourced security methods invite a group of people (a crowd) to test an asset for vulnerabilities. The global crowdsourced security market is projected to attain a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus by several industries to upgrade the traditional security measures, necessities to meet different compliance requirements, and growing number of threats and cyberattacks from hackers.
The crowdsourced security market based on enterprise is bifurcated into large enterprise, and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME). Between the two, the large enterprise category dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2019). The category is further projected to hold the larger share in the market in 2030 as well. This can be due to the fact that the large enterprises have significant resources, such as decision-making bodies and substantial budget, which help them adopt new methods to attain high possible security for their applications and systems.
Geographically, North America held the dominant position in the crowdsourced security market in terms of revenue generation, owing to the advancement in terms of exploring and implementing the latest technologies. Furthermore, the companies in the region are increasing deploying advanced security solutions for shielding the integrity of these technologies.
- Historical and the present size of the crowdsourced security market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders
- Major players operating in the market and their service offerings
- Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market
