According to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, Dravet syndrome (DS) is a rare, catastrophic, lifelong form of epilepsy that begins in the first year of life with frequent and/or prolonged seizures. As per NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorders), it has been defined as a severe form of epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged seizures often triggered by high body temperature (hyperthermia), developmental delay, speech impairment, ataxia, hypotonia, sleep disturbances, and other health problems. The Signs and Symptoms of the disease involve seizures, ataxia (balance problems), motor impairment, cognitive impairment, behavioral problems, infections, bone problems, and heart rhythm irregularities.

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/dravet-syndrome-epidemiology-forecast

DelveInsight’s ‘Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Dravet Syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Dravet Syndrome epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Dravet Syndrome by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Dravet Syndrome in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Dravet Syndrome epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the total incident population of Dravet Syndrome in the 7 major markets was 36,301 in 2017

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the United States accounted for the maximum number of DS patients with 20,731 cases in 2017 followed by Germany with 2,896 cases

DelveInsight estimates suggest that Missense mutation was found to have the highest number of incident cases among the DS patient population in the US

According to the paper titled as “Mortality in Dravet syndrome: A review” written by Shmuely S et al. 2016 nearly ~73% of the patients die before the age of 10 years. Sudden unexpected death) in epilepsy (SUDEP was the leading cause of death (~49%) followed by status epilepticus (~32%).

Market Size of Dravet Syndrome (DS) in the 7MM was found to be $5,635 million in 2017

Delveinsight’s Dravet Syndrome epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Dravet Syndrome epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Dravet Syndrome epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Dravet Syndrome in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Dravet Syndrome.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Dravet Syndrome report provides a detailed overview explaining Dravet Syndrome causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Dravet Syndrome in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Dravet Syndrome epidemiology.

The Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Dravet Syndrome market

Quantify patient populations in the global Dravet Syndrome market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Dravet Syndrome therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Dravet Syndrome population by its epidemiology

The Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/dravet-syndrome-epidemiology-forecast

Key Insights Executive Summary of Dravet Syndrome Dravet Syndrome Disease Background and Overview Dravet Syndrome Patient Journey Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Dravet Syndrome Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Dravet Syndrome Dravet Syndrome Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Dravet Syndrome Pipeline Insights, 2020

Dravet Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Dravet Syndrome market.

Dravet Syndrome Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

DelveInsight’ s Dravet Syndrome – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/