Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Organ Preservation Market to Reap Excessive Revenues | P&S Intelligence

Organ preservation is the process under which the organ is preserved under controlled environmental conditions and later can be supplied to hospitals or academic institutes for organ transplantation and research purposes. As per the current scenario, liver, pancreas, and kidney can be successfully preserved for up to two days by flushing the organs with the University of Wisconsin (UW) organ preservation solution and storing them at hypothermia (0–5°C). The UW solution is effective because it uses a number of cells impermeant agents (lactobionic acid, raffinose, and hydroxyethyl starch) that prevent the organs from swelling during cold ischemic storage.

The organ preservation market in terms of preservation method is categorized into the perfusion system, gas mediators, and cold temperature. Among these, the cold temperature category is expected to hold the largest share in the market. This is mainly because cold treatment, including cryopreservation, preserves organs at −196°C for further use, whereas few organs are kept at −4°C for a shorter period of time.

Globally, North America is highly advanced in the practice of organ preservation. Thus, it holds the largest share in the global organ preservation market. For instance, by the end of 2016, there were 312 facilities, performing transplants, which successful track record of kidney transplantation in 19,355 patients. However, the fastest growth is expected to be witnessed by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, during the forecast period.

For instance, in June 2018, United Therapeutics Corporation and XVIVO Perfusion Inc., a subsidiary of XVIVO Perfusion AB, announced that the use of XVIVO’s ex-vivo lung perfusion (EVLP) technology would be incorporated into the Silver Spring, Maryland, laboratory of Lung Bioengineering Inc., a subsidiary of United Therapeutics Corporation.

