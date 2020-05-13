Global IoT in Agriculture Market Global Industry outlook, research, trends, parameters and forecast to 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global IoT in Agriculture Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, on account of growing adoption of farming devices and equipment like steering and guidance, sensors, yield monitors, display devices, and farm management software by farmers and growers.

Augmentation in global population coupled with the increase in adoption of developed technology to optimize quantity and quality of farm production is expected to influence the global IoT in Agriculture Market in the forecast period. Moreover, the major factor driving the market is the growing adoption of IoT -based technology to monitor livestock health helps farmers prevent illness by taking preventive measures.

In addition, the extensive upsurge in demand of IoT in Agriculture during changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming to enhance farm productivity and crop yield will accelerate the growth of the IoT in the Agriculture market. Furthermore, rise in use of IoT in agriculture to enrich the operational efficiency, maximize yield, and minimize wastage of energy with help of diversified real-time field data collection, data storage, data analysis, and development of control platform will contribute to IoT in Agriculture market growth during the forecast period. Also, various government initiatives across the globe for development of agriculture industry through the agro-processing organization, financial institution, and food manufacturers to promote the sustainable agriculture initiative are expected to fuel the global IoT in Agriculture market over the future timeframe.

On the basis of System, the IoT in Agriculture market has been categorized into Automation and Control Systems, Sensing and Monitoring Devices, Livestock Monitoring Hardware, Fish Farming Hardware, Smart Greenhouse Hardware, and Software. Software systems will lead the market owing to its application for controlling automation and control devices, and monitoring and sensing devices. Sensing and Monitoring Devices is driven by the huge adoption of automation and control devices like GPS, irrigation control devices, yield monitors, and sensors.

Based on Application, the IoT in Agriculture market has been segmented into Precision farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, and Fish Farm Monitoring Inventory and Precision farming segment will dominate the market as a result of growing its adoption for remote monitoring and controlling of multiple in-field devices using an integrated software platform. Livestock monitoring market will influence by its huge adoption for detection of livestock location and health.

Geographically, the IoT in Agriculture market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global IoT in Agriculture market over the forecast period due to the presence of established IoT in Agriculture vendors and service providers in these regions coupled with huge adoption of IOT based system in agriculture by farmers. The Asia Pacific market will be the fastest growing market by a various government initiative to applying remote sensing technology to collect ground data information and satellite image to detect agriculture condition.

Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Telit, Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming, Trimble Inc., OnFarm Systems Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., SlantRange, Inc., Deere & Company, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting and The Climate Corporation are the key players in the global IoT in Agriculture market.

