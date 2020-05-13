Lab Automation in Bioanalysis Market Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022

Bioanalysis is a sub-discipline of analytical chemistry covering quantitative measurement of drugs and their metabolites, and biological molecules in unnatural locations or concentrations and macromolecules, proteins, DNA, large molecule drugs, metabolites in biological systems.Lab automation in Bioanalysishelps improve sample throughput and data integrity shortens method development time and sample data turnaround time.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing demand for diagnostic testing along with shrinking labor force of laboratory professionals is one of the prime drivers for automation in the Bioanalysis market. Moreover, increased government funding for biotech and drug discovery research, need for consistency in quality and a high cost of error act as growth drivers.

Lack of planning for technology development, low priority for lab automation among small and medium-sized laboratoriesand high initial setup cost put constraints on the market.

Market Segmentation

The global lab automation market is segmented on the basis of:

Equipment and software (automated liquid handling, microplate readers, standalone robots, software and informatics, ASRS),

Type of automation (modular automation and total lab automation),

End users (biotech and pharma, hospitals and private labs, academics and research institutes).

Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe lead the global lab automation in Bioanalysis market along withCanada and Japan. Asia – Pacific and Latin American countries represent emerging markets.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, Hudson Robotics, Becton Dickinson, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthcare, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer, Bio-rad.

