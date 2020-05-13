Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022

The Global Lab Automation in Protein engineering refers to the manipulation of the structures of proteins to produce desired properties or the synthesis of proteins with particular structures. Automation in protein engineering can help scientists to understand and solve the mysteries of protein dysfunction, including misfolding, aggregation, and abnormal movement. This will in turn help in more effective drug discovery.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing demand for protein drugs over non-protein drugs along with high incidences of lifestyle diseases is one of the prime drivers for automation in the protein engineering market. Moreover, increased government funding for protein engineering, need for consistency in quality, lack of time and a high cost of error act as growth drivers.

Lack of planning for technology development, low priority for lab automation among small and medium-sized laboratories, lack of trained personnel and high initial setup cost put constraints on the market.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064996

Market Segmentation

The global lab automation market is segmented by equipment and software (automated liquid handling, microplate readers, standalone robots, software and informatics, ASRS), by applications (clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, protein engineering), by type of automation (modular automation and total lab automation), by end users (biotech and pharma, hospitals and private labs, academics and research institutes).

Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe lead the global lab automation in protein engineering market along with Canada and Japan. Asia – Pacific and Latin American countries represent emerging markets.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064996

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Agilent Technologies, AB-Sciex, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Perkin Elmer, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609