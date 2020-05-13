Medical Devices Cleaning Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Revenue, and Demand | P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Medical Devices Cleaning Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Medical devices need to be cleaned, disinfected, and sterilized at regular time intervals to minimize hospital-acquired infection. Moreover, proper cleaning and maintenance of medical devices is essential in order to reduce the risks associated with improper or inadequate medical device reprocessing. Most medical and surgical devices used in healthcare facilities are made of materials that are heat stable and therefore can be sterilized with the help of heat.

The medical devices cleaning market on the basis of method is categorized into cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization. Among all, the sterilization category is expected to hold the largest market share, across the globe. This is mainly because sterilization destroys all microorganisms on the surface of an article or in a fluid.

Further, the disinfection category can be divided into high-level disinfection, intermediate-level disinfection, and low-level disinfection. Among these, the high-level disinfection category is expected to witness fastest growth, primarily due to its compatibility of disinfecting all kinds of lensed instruments, hinged instruments, catheters, and other medical products.

North America holds the largest share in the global medical devices cleaning market, owing to the rich economy supporting the facility of a greater number of hospitals, medical devices companies, diagnostic centers, ambulatory clinics, academics and institutes, and government dispensaries, consisting of the large number of the medical devices and cleaning products. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the technological advancements in countries, including India and China.

Sterilization methods do have a few disadvantages, such as heat sterilization may affect the structural properties of the biodegradable polymers; steam sterilization may be deleterious for heat-sensitive materials; and chemical sterilization may induce structural property changes, releasing toxic and flammable carcinogens.

