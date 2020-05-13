New report shares details about the Dry Laundry Detergents Market by 2015 to 2021

Dry laundry detergents are the products that are used in dry cleaning of clothes and textiles using a chemical solvent other than water. Different types of solvents are used in the process to improve cleaning where small amounts of detergent are added to the solvent essential for its functionality. These detergents soften the hydrophobic soils and prevent them from being redeposited on the clothing. Anionic and cationic dry laundry detergents are the two types of detergents majorly used in the industry, depending upon the design of the machine.

The global market for dry laundry detergent is expected to witness moderate growth on account stronger demand from key market such as hotels, restaurants and hospitals stimulating revenue growth. In addition, higher disposable income and improving employment rates in emerging countries such as China and India are also expected to spur demand for dry laundry products.

Factors such as continuing trend towards business-casual clothing coupled with the postrecession bounce and employment gains, which are further prompting greater overall demand for professional clothing cleaning is expected to boost the demand for dry laundry detergents. However, increasing environmental regulations regarding the use of commonly used solvent in dry laundry such asperchloroethylene (perc), is expected to slow the growth of the market. Increasing R&D activities towards developing innovative and safe detergents is anticipated to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market. North America was the largest consumer for dry laundry detergents, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing implementation of inexpensive dry cleaning and launder services such as household dryers and washer, and home-use dry cleaning kits.

AkzoNobel, Amway, BASF SE, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., DuPont, Henkel AG, Procter & Gamble, The Dow Chemical Company, and Unilever are some of the key manufacturers of dry laundry detergents dominating market.

