Erythropoietin – Stimulating Agents market Segments and Supply Demand Forecast 2016-2022

Erythropoiesis is the process which produces red blood cells in body. Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESA) are drugs which are used to stimulate the bone marrow to produce red blood cells and are used to treat anemia due to end stage kidney disease, chemotherapy or major surgery. These drugs are used to maintain hemoglobin at the lowest level which minimizes transfusions in human body and best meets a person’s needs. First authorized for medical usage in the United States in 1989, Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESA) are present on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines- the most efficient and secure medicines needed in a health system. Currently the erythropoietin agents which are commercially availabe include epoetin alfa and darbepoetin alfa, as well as biosimilars.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064939

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global market of Erythropoiesis stimulating agents is mainly driven by increasing number of patients suffering from anemic condition induced due to cancer, HIV, and kidney failures. These are very chronic diseases and are responsible for large number of deaths worldwide. Increasing awareness of therapies in the treatment of anemia also pushes the market upwards. However, stringent regulatory guidelines and side effects such as hypersensitivity, hypertension, or seizures, associated with erythropoiesis-stimulating agents are restraining the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The erythropoietin stimulating agents market can be segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, market is categorized into two- biologics and biosimilars. Further the biologic erythropoietin drugs can be classified into epoetin-alfa, epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa and epoetin-theta on the basis of biological properties. The biosimilars erythropoietin drugs is further subdivided into epoetin-zeta, epoetin-omega, epoetin-lambda and epoetin-delta. The segmentation on the basis of application includes renal disorder, cancer chemotherapy, anti-retroviral treatment, anemia, neural diseases and others.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064939

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

The market have been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The North America have been subdivided into USA, Canada and Mexico. The market in Europe have been subdivided into UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific have been subdivided into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle East and Africa have been subdivided into GCC countries, South Africa, and rest of Middle East and Africa. The South America have been segmented into Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America. North America accounted for the largest market value but Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The emerging economies and new products with better efficacy will be a big opportunity for the market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the biologics erythropoietin drug market are Amgen Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche and Johnson & Johnson and major players in biosimilar erythropoietin drugs market are Sandoz, Hospira, 3SBio, BioSidus and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609