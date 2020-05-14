Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand Forecast 2016-2022

Glucose monitoring devices are instruments that help indicate the level of glucose in the bloodstream of the patient. Glucose monitoring devices can be classified as Blood Glucose Monitoring devices and Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices. These devices are mainly used by individuals suffering from Diabetes or who are at a high risk of developing diabetic conditions. Increasing prevalence of diabetic illnesses, fall in costs, rising awareness and other factors are fuelling the growth of this market.

End Users

The end users of glucose monitoring devices are mainly hospitals, laboratories and individual customers. Hospitals and laboratories usually use sophisticated and highly accurate glucose monitoring devices. On the other hand, individual customers mainly use compact and low cost glucose monitoring devices. Adoption of new technologies that allow for non-invasive glucose monitoring is expected to further boost the market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of diabetes related medical conditions and the growing awareness about the importance of glucose monitoring are the primary growth drivers of the glucose monitoring devices market. Availability of highly portable and easy to use products has helped the individual customers segment to grow at rapid pace. Adoption of new technology that promises painless and non-invasive glucose monitoring is expected to further boost growth of the market. Continuous glucose monitoring devices market is expected to witness faster growth due to the potential of gaining much better insight to the patient’s reaction to glucose levels.

Some of the restraints faced by the market are high operating costs of blood glucose monitoring devices and accessibility issues with continuous glucose monitoring devices. Also, incorrect use of the devices may result in inaccurate results which can hurt customer trust in the devices. Thus companies need to introduce products that are easy to use and also ensure that the end user is trained to use the product.

Market Segmentation:

The global glucose monitoring devices market can be segmented based on type of device, type of method used to measure glucose, type of end user and geography. Based on type of device, the market can be segmented as blood glucose monitoring and continuous glucose monitoring devices. A new type called non-invasive glucose monitoring device is also gaining ground in the market. Based on method used to measure glucose, the market can be segmented as strips, lancet, electrode, and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

Geographically, the glucose monitoring devices market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) regions. Currently, North America accounts for the largest share of the market. Fast growth is expected in the APAC region due to high population, prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness and increasing disposable incomes.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the glucose monitoring devices market are Roche Diagnostics, LifeScan, Bayer Healthcare Division, Arkray, and Abbott Laboratories.

