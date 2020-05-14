Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Is Estimated To Witness Expansion with a High CAGR Throughout the Forecast Period 2016-2022

The primary market driver for healthcare predictive analytics is the surfacing of personalized and evidence-based medicine. It helps in managing inherited disorders through prediction of molecular pathology, accurate diagnosis and assessing phenotypic correlations. This information results in efficient personal healthcare. Another factor increasing the need for predictive analysis in the healthcare industry is the efficiency enhancement of the processes currently followed.



This can be done by reducing unnecessary cost, thereby, curtailing overall costs of current systems. As mentioned earlier, another driver for the market is the exponential expansion of data via various tools which will require appropriate usage of predictive analytics. Advancements in this field will also give rise to better systems which will reduce the penalties due to the failure of controlling adverse conditions. However, the area is a new application of technology, availability of labor with required skill set is lacking, which might hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high initial costs associated with usage of the technologies required for implementing predictive analytics is another major inhibitor for the market. Additionally, the integrity of data and safety associated with it may also negatively impact the market as it might make healthcare industries refrain from sharing data with analytics firm.

Market Segmentation

The healthcare predictive analytics market can be segmented via application, component, mode of deployment, geography and end user. By application, the market is segmented into Clinical Data Analytics, Financial Data Analytics, Administrative Data Analytics and Research Data Analytics. Segmentation by component gives software, hardware, and services. By mode of deployment, the market is categorized as On-Premise, Web-Based and Cloud-Based. Regarding geography, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East and Africa gives the segmentation of the market. The market is classified as hospitals, physicians, clinics, government organizations and research institutions, via end-user segmentation.

Geographical Analysis

Currently, North America (majorly U.S.) is the leader because of implementation of EHR and GPS enabled systems. Europe has second largest share while Asia-Pacific market is expected to increase at a relatively higher rate. In MEA, Saudi Arabia and South Africa are key markets.

Key Players

IBM, Cerner, Oracle, McKesson Corporation, Optum Inc., Verisk Analytics, Truven Health Analytics are some of the major market players.

