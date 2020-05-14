High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2019-2024

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market by Value (USD Million). The report has further analysed the High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market by Material Type (Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Fire Bricks, Calcium Silicate, Others) and by End Users (Petrochemical, Iron & Steel, Glass & Ceramics, Power, Others).The Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market was valued at USD 4.73 Billion in the year 2018. Key responsible factors for high demand of High Temperature Refractory Insulation Materials include product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Refractories products have been finding its major applications in manufacturing process for steel, iron, glass, ceramics, metal and cement industries. Moreover, Iron & steel and glass & ceramics industries are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years owing to the growing applications.

Emerging trend for the high temperature refractory insulation material market is consolidation in the refractory manufacturing industry. In order to survive in the global market and successfully retain their competitive advantage, the currently existing refractory product manufacturers are inducing to consolidate their resources.

Additionally, the innovation and technological advancement has enabled the emergence of several refractory products with long lasting and efficient features. Rising concern for safety in the work place environment, backed with various advantages offered by these refractory products according to the temperature range and raw materials is also augmenting the market growth rate.

The major leading players like Morgan Advanced Materials and Etex Group with their businesses in high temperature insulation are focused on new product development to provide to their growing demand in emerging economies.

Scope of the Report

Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis by Material – Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Fire Bricks, Calcium Silicate, Others

• Analysis by End Users- Petrochemical, Iron & Steel, Glass & Ceramics, Power, Others

Regional High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market – America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis by Material – Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Fire Bricks, Calcium Silicate, Others

• Analysis by End Users- Petrochemical, Iron & Steel, Glass & Ceramics, Power, Others

Country Analysis – High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market – United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis by Material – Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Fire Bricks, Calcium Silicate, Others

• Analysis by End Users- Petrochemical, Iron & Steel, Glass & Ceramics, Power, Others

Other Report Highlights:

Market Attractiveness Charts – By Material, By End-User, By Region

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis – Morgan Advanced Materials, Unifrax Corporation, RHI Magnesita, Shinagawa refractories, Bnz Materials Inc., IBIDEN, Pacor Inc, Etex Group, Isolite Insulating Products Co, Ltd, Almatis GmbH

