Insulin Market Growth, Leading Players and Forecast to 2022

WHO also projects that diabetes will be the seventh leading cause of death in 2030.The global insulin market encompasses both insulin drugs and delivery devices markets.

Insulin is a peptide hormone secreted by beta cells of the pancreatic islets and is considered to be the main anabolic hormone of the human body. It allows the cells of the body to use glucose for energy. When there is excess glucose in the bloodstream, insulin increases the storage of glucose as glycogen and fat. Insulin is administered externally to patients suffering from diabetes, which is the medical condition when the body is unable to maintain its blood glucose level.

Market Dynamics

The rapid growth of the insulin market is fuelled by increasing prevalence of diabetes, the rise in geriatric population, an increase in obesity, propagation of diabetes management awareness and government impetus. The generally unhealthy lifestyle of the present generation has added another dimension to the complex issue.

However, parallel factors like high cost of insulin, rising cost of insurance coverage, high competition and stringent regulations are restraining the growth of the market.

New and innovative insulin products, their commoditization and increased demand in untapped emerging economies are opportunities for the several key players in the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on various parameters. The first segment for insulin drugs is based on the mode of action into rapid-acting, intermediate-acting, long-acting and premixed insulin derivatives. This categorization is based on how fast insulin starts to work and for how long its effect lasts.

Another market segment is based on the type of insulin used – human insulin and analogue insulin. Human insulin describes synthetic insulin which is laboratory grown to mimic the insulin in humans. Analogue insulin is a genetically altered form of human insulin. Since it has a more uniform action, it is slowly replacing human insulin as the preferred form of insulin.

The market for insulin delivery devices is segmented into insulin syringes, insulin pens, insulin pumps, and insulin jet injections. Each has its own USP – Insulin syringes are user-friendly and self-administrable, pens are compact in size and reusable, pumps are easily wearable by patients and jet injections are needleless. However, the market leader in terms of revenue is insulin pumps.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In terms of geography, the global insulin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The market is dominated by North America due to the high prevalence of diabetes and technological advances in efficient insulin delivery while Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing market for human insulin.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Novo Nordisk, Sanofi-Aventis, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Biocon constituting the top 6 in the Global Insulin market.

