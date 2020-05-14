Interventional Neurology Market Demands And Projected Market Growth Till 2022

Neurology is responsible for treatment related to nervous system. Interventional neurology is a new procedure used for the non-surgical treatment of neurological diseases. It has a wide range of application in diagnosis of central nervous and peripheral systems.

End-user/ Technology

Hospitals, medical healthcare centers, and neurology clinics are the primary users. Interventional neurology is a modern technique that uses image-guided diagnosis and treatment of complex nervous system disorders related to arteries and veins of brain, neck, and spine. This is a minimally invasive procedure which reduces the chance of infection and also helps in fast healing and recovery.

Market Dynamics

Advancement in technology, rising need for less invasive surgical procedures, the aging population, improvement of healthcare infrastructure, rising frequency for brain stroke, increasing rate of accidents causing brain injuries are the main driving force for the growth of the global interventional neurology market. R&D funding from Govt. and non-government agencies for technical advancement in brain monitoring devices is helping the market to expand. On the other hand lack of awareness among people, insufficiently trained professionals, high cost, and stringent Govt. regulations are some of the primary restraints.

Market Segments

The market can be segmented based on product, technique and disease pathology. The product market can be subdivided into aneurysm coiling and embolization devices (i.e. flow diversion devices, embolic coils), angioplasty and stenting devices, neuro thrombectomy and micro support devices. Cerebral angiography, neuro thrombectomy method are some of the well-used techniques. The disease pathology market is further segmented into ischemic strokes, brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation, artery stenosis etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the market leader followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Technological advancement, venture capital investment, govt support and increasing demand ensure North America’s leadership in the interventional neurology market. High purchasing power and disposable income in North America and Europe also ensure the market growth. Investors and manufacturers are highly interested in Asia Pacific regions due to the presence of untapped market with lots of opportunities. Other geographic markets include South America, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities

Technological advancement, Govt. support and increasing awareness among people are creating lots of opportunities in the current market. The highest growth rate is expected to be in the Asia Pacific region in the forecasted period. Various R&D work in critical disease sector and complex surgical procedures are also creating opportunities for the market to grow.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Stryker, TERUMO CORPORATION, Medtronic, Covidien, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bayer AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Medikitco, Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Sequent Medical.

