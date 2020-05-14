Next Generation Sequencing Market 2016 Analysis and Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players 2022
Next generation sequencing is a DNA sequencing technology that has taken genomic research to the next level. Due to its ability to sequence DNA, NGS technologies have drawn eyes in scientific research. An entire human genome can be sequenced within a single day. On the other hand, the previous technologies used to take about a decade to prepare the final result. This market was valued at XX in the year XXXX and is expected to grow to XX at an annual growth rate of XX per cent. It is expected to reach a valuation of XX after the forecast period.
“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065036
Market Dynamics
Technological advancements in the field of Next Generation Sequencing has brought the cost of DNA sequencing down by a significant amount. The increasing uptake of NGS in research laboratories. These are the factors that help in the growth of the market.
However, the quickness of the process can sometimes interfere with its accuracy. Legal issues stand as a roadblock. Interpreting complex data is a huge challenge. Lack of skilled professionals hampers the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The global next generation sequencing market is segmented into application, technology, products, end users and geography.
On the basis of application the market is classified into:
Personalized medicine
Genetic screening
Agricultural and animal research
Technology partitions the market into the following:
Whole genome sequencing
Targeted resequencing
Chip sequencing
Whole exome sequencing
Methyl sequencing
De Novo sequencing
When it comes to products, the market gets segmented into the following:
Instruments
Consumables and services
Reagents
End users vary into the following:
Hospitals
Research labs
Pharmaceutical firms
Geography also segments the market into the following
North America
Latin America
Middle East
Europe
Asia Pacific
Geographical Analysis
North America has the largest share in the market followed by Europe. This is because of increased investment in Research and Development. The increasing awareness regarding the investment in healthcare is a major reason for this lead. The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest growing markets with increasing funding and availability of qualified personnel. Also the countries in this region have less strict rules and regulations. Many business friendly policies have been introduced in these countries which has also improved the FDI scenario in the region. These are major reasons why the Asia Pacific region is seen as the next big thing in the market.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the market are:
Illumina Inc. (U.S.)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
Pacific Biosciences (U.S.)
Agilent Technologies (U.S.)
BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute) (China)
Qiagen (The Netherlands)
Biomatters Ltd (New Zealand)
Genomatix Software GmbH (Germany)
