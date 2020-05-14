Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates Sleeping Aids Market Evolving Opportunities with Top Key Players | P&S Intelligence

One of the major factors pushing the demand for sleeping aids across the world is the soaring disposable income of the people in several countries. This global hike in the disposable income has increased the purchasing power of individuals, which has, in turn, boosted the adoption of sleeping aids, in order to treat sleep-related disorders. As per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the household disposable income in Denmark and Germany increased from 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively, in 2014 to 2.8% and 2.5% in 2016. Further, as per the World Bank, the global net national income per capita increased to $8,826.15 in 2017 to $7,210.233 in 2009.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/single-cell-analysis-market/report-sample

The other major factor propelling the demand for sleeping aids is the burgeoning use of portable sleep apnea devices across the world. These devices help in pushing the air into the back of the throat and thus provide relief from the ailment of collapsing throat tissues during sleep. Some devices treat sleep apnea by keeping the airway open throughout the complete inhalation and exhalation phase. In addition to this, various technological innovations, such as the use of pressure sensors and algorithms in determining the best strain, are also leading to the growing adoption of these devices.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=single-cell-analysis-market

The biggest rage currently being witnessed in the sleeping aids market is the rising demand for home sleep tests. These assessments are being widely conducted in order to track the patients’ sleep pattern, either during a series of naps taken throughout the day or overnight sleep, which helps in the diagnosis of numerous related problems. There are several major insurance companies across the world which cover the costs of these tests, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Cigna Corporation, and Aetna Inc.

Geographically, the highest usage of sleeping aids was recorded in North America in 2017. This is primarily attributed to the numerous initiatives and policies enacted by governments and non-governmental organizations in the region, such as making investments and launching campaigns, in order to create widespread awareness about sleep health and associated disorders. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register the fastest growth in the demand for these products during the forecast period, mainly on account of the increasing geriatric population and rising lifestyle of the people living here, which is becoming increasingly stressful.

Therefore, it can be said that due to the increasing prevalence of sleeping disorders, primarily on account of stress-inducing lifestyle across the world, and the increasing utilization of sleep apnea devices, the demand for sleeping aids is expected to shoot up in future.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook