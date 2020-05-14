The Impact of the Coronavirus on the Cleanroom Consumables Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions | P&S Intelligence

In 2019, the pharmaceutical industry of India was predicted to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% between 2015 and 2020, to value $55 billion in 2020, by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). The industry in other countries is also on an upward growth trajectory, majorly because of heavy investments by public and private organizations and booming population. The regulations regarding hygiene and cleanliness imposed on the sector are extremely stringent, which mandates the use of cleanrooms and several types of cleanroom consumables to manufacture the drugs.

Thus, on account of the massive surge in the pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industry, the global cleanroom consumables market is predicted to register consistent growth in the coming years. Cleanroom consumables basically refer to the items used by drug manufacturers, research labs, and healthcare settings, in order to ensure minimal chances of contamination. These include wipes, face masks, shoe covers, sterile coveralls, goggles, aprons, lab coats, swabs, gloves, and mopping systems. Among these, those that are the most widely used in various industries currently are cleaning products, gloves, wipers, apparel, and adhesive mats. Out of these, gloves are expected to register the highest demand during the forecast period.

The major industries in which cleanroom consumables are widely used are medical devices, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, electronics, and laboratories. Amongst these, the pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industry, owing to a strong focus on a sterile manufacturing process, is forecast to create the highest demand for consumables for cleanrooms in the near future. In addition to this, the items use in cleanroom, on account of their ability to provide a contamination-free environment, are also being commonly used during the manufacturing of nanotechnology-based high-efficiency components, thus robustly increasing in requirement.

Globally, North America is expected to record significant sales of cleanroom consumable products in the coming years. This is attributed to the presence of prominent pharmaceutical companies in the region, rise in the number of hospital-related ailments and infections, and increasing healthcare expenditure. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, owing to the rise in the geriatric population and expanding pharmaceuticals and medical device industries, is predicted to observe considerable growth in the adoption of such products in the coming years. Additionally, the productive electronics, food, and optical industries, as well as growing defense and aerospace sector, would also drive the usage of cleanroom consumables in APAC.

Hence, it can be concluded that the demand for cleanroom consumable items, due to the rising need for cleanroom technology in the manufacturing processes of numerous domains (primarily the pharmaceuticals sector), in order to meet the required quality standards, is set to soar in the coming years.

