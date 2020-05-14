The Impact of the Coronavirus on the North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions | P&S Intelligence

The healthcare industry is increasingly trying to come up with advanced solutions which can help the patients in a better way. A major advancement that has occurred in the industry is the introduction of mHealth. Because of the increased penetration of internet and smartphones across the globe, including North America, the adoption of mHealth has also risen significantly. According to the World Health Organization, medical and public health practice that is supported by mobile devices is referred to as mHealth. Owing to the rising prevalence of diseases, hospitals and other medical facilities are focusing on utilizing mHealth for improving patient outcomes .

The increasing acceptance of such technologies is further resulting in the rising demand for patient engagement solutions in North America. Patient engagement solutions basically encourages the patient to become actively engaged in their own health by providing knowledge and understanding. Because of this, they are able to make efficient healthcare choices and decision, thereby improving care, reducing healthcare cost, leading to fewer hospital visits. This also allows medical professionals to deal patients who suffer from critical illness more effectively . Ascribed to these advantages, the North American patient engagement solutions market is expected to reach $9.4 billion by 2023, rising from $3.9 billion in 2017, advancing at a 15.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

All these solutions are delivered through cloud-based, web-based, and on-premises modes. The demand for web-based delivery of patient engagement solutions was highest in the past, which is due to the fact that web-based delivery can be accessed both offline and online. This being said, the demand for cloud-based delivery is also predicted to rise in the years to come. This is because of the scalability, flexibility, and affordability of cloud-based solutions in different healthcare settings. The growing adoption of cloud-based deployment of solutions is also expected to result in the growth of North American patient engagement solutions market in the coming years.

