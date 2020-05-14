Updates On Oilfield Specialty Chemical Market With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market. A January 2018 edition, the report has been segmented on the basis of type of chemicals -Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants and By End User Types – Drilling fluid, Well stimulation, Production chemicals, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery. The report analyses the market of regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA and countries United States, Canada, Norway, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China, India and Indonesia.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10086008

Specialty oilfield market is likely to witness substantial growth over the forecasted period owing to increasing application in cementing, drilling, production and well stimulation. Increasing crude oil production coupled with growing demand from enhanced oil recovery application is anticipated to augment specialty oilfield chemicals market growth. In addition, increasing deep drilling and ultra-deep drilling activities for oil and gas have been driving the market over the past few years and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Rodenticides Market

Video Collaboration As A Service (VCaaS) Market

Cryptocurrency Market

Cash Logistics Market

Car Rental Market

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Oilfield Specialty Chemical Market – By Chemical Type, By End User Type (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022 – By Chemical Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction Reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants), By End User Type (Drilling Fluid, Well stimulation, Production Chemicals, Cementing, EOR)”, global market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 4.8% during 2017 – 2022, primarily driven by shale oil production and deep drilling exploration in North America. The North America region is the biggest market in the current period and is expected to lead in forecast period as well. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising production and exploration activities in emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia. The market for specialty oilfield chemicals in APAC is driven by rise in production and development of crude oil wells on the back of increasing investment in Upstream and Exploration segment.

The report titled “Global Oilfield Specialty Chemical Market – By Chemical Type, By End User Type (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022 – By Chemical Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction Reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants), By End User Type (Drilling Fluid, Well stimulation, Production Chemicals, Cementing, EOR)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012 – 2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market

• By Chemical Type – Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants

• By End User Type – Drilling fluid, Well stimulation, Production chemicals, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Actual Period: 2012- 2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market

• By Chemical Type – Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants

• By End User Type – Drilling fluid, Well stimulation, Production chemicals, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Norway, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Rest of Asia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA (Actual Period: 2012- 2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Oilfield Specialty Chemicals Market

• By Chemical Type – Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Viscosifiers, Friction reducers, Rheology modifiers, Biocides, Dispersants

• By End User Type – Drilling fluid, Well stimulation, Production chemicals, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Product Benchmarking

• Company Analysis – BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, AkzoNobel NV, Solvay S.A., Clariant, Kemira OYJ, Albemarle Corporation, Stepan Company, ECOLAB

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609