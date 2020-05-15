Anesthesia Ventilator Market with Global Competitive Analysis, and New Business Developments | P&S Intelligence

A ventilator is a medical device, or a mechanical machine that supports breathing. The basic function of the ventilator is to efficiently manage the exchange of gases i.e. getting the oxygen into the lungs and helping carbon-di-oxide to be released from the lungs, of the patient under emergency. The ventilator can be removed or disconnected from the patient after the doctor advices that the patient is fit to breathe independently without any external support or has recovered from the illness. Anesthesia ventilators is an integral part of all modern anesthesia workstations. These are very sophisticated devices with which have several advanced ventilation modes.

On the basis of mobility, the anesthesia ventilator market is categorized into the intensive care; portable; and neonatal ventilators. Of these, the ventilators intended for intensive care dominated the global market, historically. This is attributed to the high ventilation procedures provided in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospitals. Moreover, the demand of intensive care ventilators is growing significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising prevalence of the fatal diseases such as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), tuberculosis, and COVID-19 has increased the usage of ventilators in the hospitals. For instance, according to the statistics released by Worldometer, as of March 24th, 2020, the total number of positive COVID-19 infection cases reported were: 54,881 in the U.S.; 81,171 in China; 1,193 in Japan; 69,176 in Italy; and 536 in India. Therefore, this has increased the demand for ventilators in the healthcare facilities, tremendously.

Some of the major challenges associated with ventilators include improper functioning of the alarms and the ventilation cycle, which many sometimes lead to the inappropriate heating or the humidification of the inspired gas of the ventilators. Other clinical complications include delivery of lung-protective ventilation and maintaining adequate gas exchange in severely hypoxemic patients. In addition, high cost of ventilators and stringent regulations imposed on its usage are some of the factors hindering the growth of anesthesia ventilator market.

