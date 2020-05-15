Beta Glucan Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

The Global Beta Glucan Market was valued at USD 305.40 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 576.28 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Beta glucan is a form of dietary fiber that optimizes cholesterol levels, boosting heart health. It is available in the supplement form. Some of its common sources include oats, wheat, bran and barley. Growing health consciousness among the consumers and growing preference to process-free and natural food are expected to be the major drivers of this market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for natural and process-free food

1.2 Increasing R&D in several applications of beta glucan

1.3 Growing awareness about the importance of beta glucan

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost

Market Segmentation:

The global Beta Glucan Market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and region.

1. Global Beta Glucan Market, by Source:

1.1 Cereals

1.1.1 Oat

1.1.2 Barley

1.1.3 Others (Wheat, Rye and Sorghum)

1.2 Yeast

1.3 Mushrooms

1.4 Bacteria

1.5 Others

2. Global Beta Glucan Market, by Type:

2.1 Soluble

2.2 Insoluble

3. Global Beta Glucan Market, by Application:

3.1 Food & Beverages

3.1.1 Bakery Products

3.1.2 Dairy Products

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Health & Dietary Supplements

3.3 Cosmetics

3.4 Others

4. Global Beta Glucan Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group)

2. DSM Food Specialties B.V. & DSM Nutritional Products AG

3. Ceapro Inc.

4. Bio Origin

5. Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc.

6. Immuno Medic

7. BioSpringer

8. Angel Yeast Company Ltd.

9. Lesaffre Human Care

10. Tate & Lyle Oat Ingredients

11. Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)

12. Biothera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

13. Associated British Foods Plc

14. Kerry Group PLC

15. Ohly

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Beta Glucan Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

