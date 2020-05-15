Botanical Extracts Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

The global Botanical Extracts Market was valued at USD 3.58 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.59 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Botanical Extracts are extracts are herbal-product ingredients that can be of different types. Herbal extract is the result of a solvent acting on plant material and dissolving some of its components. That solution, once separated from the insoluble plant materials, is the extract that can be left in liquid form, or the liquid removed to produce a solid extract.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing awareness about the importance of plant-based products

1.2 Growing demand from the food & beverage industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Natural resource depletion

2.2 Availability of synthetic products

Market Segmentation:

The global Botanical Extracts Market is segmented on the basis of form, source, application, and region.

1. Global Botanical Extracts Market, by Form:

1.1 Powder

1.2 Liquid

2. Global Botanical Extracts Market, by Source:

2.1 Spices

2.2 Herbs

2.3 Flowers

2.4 Tea Leaves

3. Global Botanical Extracts Market, by Application:

3.1 Food

3.2 Sauces

3.3 Bakery & Confectionery

3.4 Beverages

3.5 Carbonated soft drinks

3.6 Iced Teas

3.7 Alcoholic beverages

3.8 Flavored Dairy products

3.9 Pharmaceutical

3.10 Cosmetic & personal care

3.11 Others

4. Global Botanical Extracts Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Mb-Holding GmbH & Co. Kg

2. Kuber Impex Ltd.

3. Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd

4. BI Nutraceuticals

5. DÃ¶hler GmbH

6. Synthite Industries Ltd.

7. Kalsec Inc.

8. Haldin Natural

9. Synergy Flavors

10. Pt. Indesso Aroma

11. Prinova Group LLC.

12. Ransom Naturals Ltd

13. Blue Sky Botanics Ltd

14. Frutarom Industries Ltd.

15. Futureceuticals, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Botanical Extracts Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

